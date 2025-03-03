Dug McDaniel Reflects On Growth During First Season With Kansas State
Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel is averaging just eight points over the last three games, shooting 23.3 percent from the field.
However, coach Jerome Tang recognizes his growth throughout the season beyond just statistical impact.
"He's able to move on from mistakes a lot quicker," Tang said after defeating Colorado. "Even a couple games ago, he missed some shots and got passive turning down shots. Tonight he didn't do that; he stayed aggressive shooting the ball. We're gonna trust our work, and the results may not always look the way we want them to. But when Dug's aggressive, it opens up other things for everybody else."
He says the star guard is starting to develop into the leader the Wildcats need.
"He's starting to think about the next play," Tang said. "There are times where he's telling me what he feels like we can run the next time down. And it hasn't been anything for him; he's thinking about his teammates. He's starting to learn how to think the game and manage it. That's growth, I'm so proud of him. And then, defensively, he's just more locked in. Understanding steals don't make you a good defender: the ability to contain and impact the basketball does."
McDaniel even admitted he didn't get off to the best start to the season, describing his arrival in Manhattan, KS as "humbling."
"Coming here, I thought it was gonna be something that it's not," McDaniel said. "I had to work way harder for my spot. I feel like I prevailed through that. It didn't start off good, but it's ending well in my opinion, and that's the beauty of it. I needed that, it humbled me very well so I'm grateful for that."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.