Kansas State Fires Jerome Tang Amid Second Consecutive Losing Season

Kansas State on Sunday fired head men's basketball coach Jerome Tang, according to Jeff Goodman of Field of 68. The move comes on the heels of a six-game losing streak for Tang's Wildcats, who were poised for their second consecutive losing season under his leadership.

The Wildcats seemed to hit rock bottom in a 29-point loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 11—the program's third straight home defeat by 24 points or more—that sparked a fiery postgame outburst from Tang in which he questioned his players' worthiness to don the program's uniform. The university's fanbase also made its feelings heard, as fans, some of whom wore paper bags on their heads with Tang's buyout figure written on them, loudly booed during the blowout loss.

“This was embarrassing," Tang said at the time. "These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform, and there will be very few of them in it next year. I'm embarrassed for the university, I'm embarrassed for our fans, and our student section. It's just ridiculous.”

Looking to send a message to his team, Tang removed the names on the back of the players' jerseys for the ensuing game against Houston, a 78-64 win for the Cougars. The Wildcats (10-16) went an abysmal 1-11 in Big 12 play under Tang this season.

Tang led the Wldcats to 26 wins and the Elite Eight in his first season at the helm, but has gone just 45-47 since for a 71-57 overall record.

What is Jerome Tang's buyout?

Entering the 2025-26 season, Tang's contract included an $18.675 million buyout if the school parted ways with him before April 30. That figure is the 12th-largest in college basketball, according to USA Today. However, a source told Jeff Goodman that the two sides are discussing terms of the buyout. Perhaps to that end, Kansas State is reportedly characterizing Tang's firing as for cause—rather than for just wins and losses—according to The Mercury. Such a move would allow the Wildcats to avoid paying the $18.675 million buyout.

