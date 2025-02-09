Fans React To Coleman Hawkins' Tweet About Hunter Dickinson
On the court, Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins is known for his diverse skillset as the team's leader in nearly every statistical category.
Off the court, Hawkins is arguably one of the biggest trolls in college basketball. The latest example was his recalling his record against star center Hunter Dickinson after Saturday's victory over Kansas.
"What is the record now? If we're counting the exhibition game, that's 6-1? Yeah, I think it's 6-1. He is a good player though, but it is just kinda funny," Hawkins said.
And just for good measure, Hawkins reposted the statistic on social media to confirm his record against the star forward.
Surprisingly, many fans were not in favor of this response by Hawkins. Or maybe they just didn't appreciate the comparison between the two.
"Have no skin in the game but this is loser mentality and why he fell off the draft boards harder than a Boeing 737 falls out of the sky," one user tweeted.
Even with Kansas State's recent sensational turnaround, the team's season is still relatively underwhelming overall. Hawkins' trolling personality definitely doesn't garner much sympathy or understanding either, making him an large target when he trash talks.
But any time Hawkins is mentioned, you know Illinois fans will have his back. They celebrated their former forward defeating Dickinson again, remembering their battles when Hawkins was in Champaign, IL.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.