2027 Alabama OT Hudson Ingalsbe Receives Offer From Kansas State

2027 Anniston (AL) White Plains offensive tackle Hudson Ingalsbe received an offer from Kansas State on February 26, after speaking with Wildcats’ offensive line coach Mike Schmidt.

“I had a very positive conversation with Coach Schmidt! It was our first interaction, and I look forward to getting to know him and learning more about his vision for the offensive line,” Ingalsbe said.

Of course, people in Manhattan love everything about the Wildcats. But after he received his offer, he saw that from K-State fans across social media.

“Kansas State has a history of winning seasons, so obviously that’s the kind of program a player wants to see! I’m excited to see how Coach Klein (Head coach Collin Klein) and his new staff will do, and I’m optimistic that the winning will continue. After I posted about my offer from K-State on X, the response from Wildcat fans was very positive. I’m excited to visit Manhattan and learn more about the program in person.”

His recruitment

White Plains struggled this season, as they finished 3-7. However, the 6-foot-6, 277-pound Ingalsbe had a good season and was named to the Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County First team.

“Team-wise, it didn’t turn out as we’d like. It was our first year with a new coach, so we can build on our wins from last year and perform better as a team moving forward. Individually, it was a great season. I definitely saw leaps and bounds of improvement from my sophomore to junior year. I’m looking forward to a great senior season, and I’m working towards that every day.

In addition to Kansas State, he also has offers from North Alabama, Jacksonville State, Samford, North Carolina, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Tulane, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, South Florida, Connecticut, West Virginia, Charlotte, and Baylor.

“My recruitment really picked up once coaches could visit the school, and after I won the state wrestling championship. I’m looking forward to what will happen with my recruiting in the months to come. I’ve enjoyed talking to coaches and learning more about different programs.”

🔓 Another goal unlocked this weekend as I finished my junior year of varsity wrestling with a 41-0 record and a 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞!!



✅ Won all but one match this season by pin

✅ One of 4 wrestlers (out of 168) who entered AHSAA state championship undefeated

✅ AHSAA 1A-4A… pic.twitter.com/wOUdH3nsMX — Hudson Ingalsbe (@HudsonIngalsbe) February 16, 2026

Wrestling and the offseason

Ingalsbe is not only a standout on the gridiron, but also on the wrestling mat. This year, he finished undefeated at 41-0, winning 40 matches by pinfall, and won the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) 1A-4A 285 lb state wrestling championship.

“Winning a state championship in wrestling is a goal I’ve worked towards for four years. This season, I went undefeated, and I just took it one match at a time and always had a plan as I faced each opponent. The experience is one that I’ll never forget. I believe wrestling makes me a better football player.”

Besides winning a wrestling state championship, he has also been working with his independent offensive and defensive line trainer, Coach Terrence Swift, in Birmingham to improve his technique.

“It’s going great! I’ve been hitting the weight room hard and training with Coach Swift twice a week to sharpen my craft. I really enjoy working with him because I can train with some of the best athletes in Alabama. These are guys who I typically wouldn’t see on a regular gameday because our schools are in different parts of the state.”

Other schools in the mix, and what he is looking for in a program

While Ingalsbe has not yet set up his visits, he does know that Manhattan will be one of the stops on the schedule.

“I’m still working on finalizing visits for this spring, but Kansas State is a priority for me. I’ve been talking to several teams, both in-state and out of state, and I’m looking forward to visiting junior days and spring practices to learn about these programs.”

As his recruitment continues to progress, Ingalsbe knows what he will be seeking in the program he ultimately chooses.

“One of the main things I’m looking for in a football program is a strong team culture. I’d also like a high level of competition during practice. Positive interactions between the players and the coaching staff are important to me. I’d like to commit to a program where players are developed into better athletes and ultimately, better men.”

📌 Updated athletic highlights including my junior year football highlights and junior year wrestling highlights. #linemenwhowrestle



→ 6'6", 277 lbs, 81.5" wingspan, 10" hands

→ Offensive Tackle and Team Captain

→ Class of 2027, 3.9706 GPA

→ AHSAA 1A-4A 285 lb '26 Wrestling… pic.twitter.com/i5Xl7fkEZp — Hudson Ingalsbe (@HudsonIngalsbe) February 25, 2026

