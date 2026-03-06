College football observers are starting to get a clearer picture of the identity of the program that Kansas State will push to become heading into this upcoming season.

On the SiriusXM College Sports Radio channel 84, Collin Klein was interviewed on the College Sports Sunday show. Here is a look and some insight into what he said and what he wants to mold the Kansas State football program into.

First, a look at Klein's family and work balance



• He spoke about the hopes for a summer getaway but is uncertain about the details.



• He has four children (ages 7, 5, 4, and 2) and notes that his wife works harder than he does.



• He reflects on how he will make it a priority to make family important for their staff and seeks ways to balance personal and staff family life, such as implementing flexible work hours and organizing family-oriented events.

I think efficiency is key. You know, I mean, making sure that myself and then all the way down through the organization that everybody has a really, really detailed plan of what we need to get accomplished, how we are going to get it done, who needs to get it done so that we can be as efficient with our time as possible.



I think to the family atmosphere, you know, wanting, I mean, my kids are around all the time, my staff's family's kids are around all the time. My wife does a tremendous job, Shalyn, of trying to create that family synergy through the staff and opportunities for them to plug in and do things together.

Collin Klein

Efficiency and family-centric staff culture



• He stressed the importance of efficiency. He expects all members of the organization to adhere to a comprehensive plan that specifies the tasks, methods, and responsibilities needed to run an efficient program.



• He also discussed the inclusion of many staff families in the program, approximately 82 children under 12, which creates a strong family atmosphere that the program is instilling.



• His wife, Shalyn, actively builds “family synergy” by providing opportunities for staff families to interact and work together.



• While office work is necessary at times, he believes the goal is to maximize efficiency and keep the program a collective family experience by incorporating team-building activities and family-oriented events that foster collaboration and connection among staff families.

"I want to be the new old school."



Collin Klein talks with @DustyDvoracek & @dannykanell about the mindset he expects his @KStateFB team to have and why he isn't afraid to coach his players hard. pic.twitter.com/BoDFXZJx3G — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) February 26, 2026

Old-school mentality and dealing with players in the modern era.



• At 36, he describes himself as having an “old soul” and a tough, “throwback” coaching style.



• He aims to be the “new old school,” reinstating traditional values within the program but not being out of touch with today's student-athletes.



• He believes that players fundamentally remain the same, despite changes in the football landscape (e.g., the transfer portal), and still desire coaching and value addition.

Discipline, accountability, and program identity are the pillars of his program.



• Stresses that higher standards of discipline and accountability foster greater player buy-in and investment in the program.



• He aims to make being a Kansas State Wildcat a challenging endeavor, transforming that difficulty into a source of pride.



• He is confident that rigorous preparation, conditioning, and discipline will lead to on-field dominance.

The key takeaways from this interview are that Klien wants balance, efficiency, a family-oriented program, and a school mentality with a new school approach to today's players.

