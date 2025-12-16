Arch Manning to Return to Texas for 2026 Season
As expected, Arch Manning is returning to the Texas Longhorns next year. Though Manning had the opportunity to declare for the 2026 NFL draft, he has instead decided to remain with Texas for his redshirt junior season.
Manning’s dad, Cooper, confirmed the news in a text to ESPN saying, "Arch is playing football at Texas next year."
Manning will follow in the footsteps of his uncles, Peyton and Eli, and grandfather Archie by returning to college for another year and taking advantage of the opportunity to gain more experience as a starter.
The 6-foot-4 quarterback wrapped up his first regular season as a starter two weeks ago in the Longhorns’ impressive win over previously undefeated Texas A&M. During the 2025 season, Manning completed 61.4% of his passes 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 244 yards and eight touchdowns.
While there were times that Manning played inconsistently or missed open receivers, he showed growth over the course of the season. His arm talent and ability to make plays as a runner often shined, reminding college football why he was such a highly-touted recruit in the first place.
Manning and the Longhorns will conclude the 2025 season in the Citrus Bowl against No. 18 Michigan. They fell shy of the College Football Playoff, but will look to finish the year with a bowl game win and make it to the CFP next season.
Manning is already expected to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft, and with a strong season next year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him end up going No. 1 by the time spring 2027 rolls around.