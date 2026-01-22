Former Kansas State Football Coach Chris Klieman Gave Stunning Reasons He Retired in Interview

When former Kansas State coach Chris Klieman announced his retirement on Dec. 3, the decision was surprising coming from a 58-year-old who spent his life involved in football and seemed to have plenty more to give.

Turns out, the unexpected decision had deeper roots with heartfelt feelings and possible health ramifications. College football’s new world order had taken its toll on the coach. The fickleness of the transfer portal and players’ compensation are among the reasons Klieman told the Manhattan Mercury — along with health issues — why he stepped away from the game.

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I’d die if I kept doing this job,” Klieman told the Manhattan Mercury.

“If I kept doing this job, I was gonna have a heart attack or I was gonna have a stroke. My blood pressure was through the roof.

“The stress and anxiety, not of winning and losing. My legacy is going to be fine on winning and losing.

“That was where I was kind of at my wit’s end. I don’t blame any of these kids. It’s not their fault, but you get done playing Colorado, and come Monday, there’s 20 [players’ agents] that want to know a number, or they’re ready to go into the portal.”

College football’s upheaval

For a sport with goalposts, college football seems to move theirs frequently. There are new rules and standards. There are perceptions and now there are attempts to challenge the rules.

Recently, two quarterbacks who signed deals to stay at their current school still sought to transfer. More changes likely are going to be the new norm.

With the transfer portal, rosters not only are tweaked, but in some cases are revamped.

“That’s all I’m going to do the whole month of December and January, is work with whatever 80 of our kids to see if we can keep them, and if not, go work with 580 kids to fill the 30 spots we’re going to need, and that’s all December and January,” Klieman told the Mercury.

“That’s not recruiting. That’s just finding ways to make deals … You’re just putting compensation packages together. And once again, that’s not me.

“That’s the way college football is, and I’m OK with that, but I don’t have to be a part of it if that’s the way it’s going down. And that’s why, rather than me just sitting there and milking it for whatever, seven more years on my contract, I was like, I can’t do this.”

Signs were there

When Klieman retired, he gave a general indication for his reasoning without the depth he later provided to the Mercury. Klieman arrived at Kansas State before the 2019 season after winning four FCS national titles at North Dakota State in five years from 2014-18.

“This decision was not taken lightly and was the culmination of many factors, including my own personal health,” Klieman said at his retirement news conference in December.

“I absolutely love coaching the game of football and developing players into young men, but now is the time for me to step away and spend more time with Rhonda and our three kids.

“I truly am thankful to [athletic director] Gene Taylor for trusting me with this program in 2018, and we have accomplished many great things including winning the 2022 Big 12 championship.

“K-State will always be a special part of our family’s story, and we will forever be Wildcats.”

Klieman’s legacy

Klieman coached K-State for seven seasons. He had a 54-34 record (.614 winning percentage). The Wildcats were bowl eligible in six of his seasons. Former Wildcats quarterback Collin Klein was hired to replace Klieman.

According to the K-State Athletics website: The Wildcats’ 54 wins during Klieman’s seven-year tenure are the most among active Big 12 programs. K-State’s six total bowl appearances are tied for the most in the conference, while the Wildcats are one of two Big 12 programs to advance to the postseason each of the last five seasons. Additionally, Klieman kept the Governor’s Cup in Manhattan for seven-straight years and extended K-State's winning streak over in-state rival Kansas to 17-consecutive seasons.

A heads up from Klieman?

When Kansas State lost to Utah, 51-47, on Nov. 22, Klieman was in tears during his postgame news conference. He teared up multiple times during his brief opening statement to the media.

He didn’t take questions from the media, something he normally will do.

Something Klieman said might have been a window into what he was thinking then, with one game remaining in the regular season.

“I’ve heard [critics say] I’ve cashed it in, I’ve heard the players have cashed it in, we need to get new leadership here, we need to get new players, new coaches. I’m tired of it. I gotta be honest with you, I’m tired of it,” Klieman said.

“I’ve given my friggin’ ... life to this place for seven years. I’ve given everything for seven years and I think I deserve a little bit of respect. I’m frustrated like everybody else is, but I love those kids and I’ll go friggin’ battle with those kids any day.”

