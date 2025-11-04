K-State Game Time Set for Week 12 Showdown at Oklahoma State
Kansas State football is prepping for another Big 12 battle. The Wildcats head to Stillwater for their Week 12 matchup against Oklahoma State. The game is set for Friday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPNU. The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced the kickoff time on Monday. This finalizes the early morning slate for one of the league’s longest-running rivalries.
Kansas State's Early Kickoff History in a Familiar Territory
This 11 a.m. start marks the Wildcats’ first daytime game in Stillwater since 2017. And that trip brings back some good memories for K-State fans. The Wildcats stunned the 10th-ranked Cowboys that year in a 45–40 thriller. This remains the last time Kansas State left Stillwater with a victory. Before that, the Wildcats hadn’t played an 11 a.m. game at Oklahoma State since 2003.
Kansas State is surely looking to build on its recent success in the series. Last season, the Wildcats rolled to a 42–20 win over Oklahoma State in Manhattan. A victory this time around would give K-State back-to-back wins against the Cowboys for the first time since the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
The matchup also comes at a pivotal moment in K-State’s season. It is because the team will head to Utah the following week for another key road test before closing out the regular season at home.
Let's Look At the K-State’s Season So Far
At 4-5 overall, the Wildcats have had a mixed 2025 campaign. The early part of the season was rocky, with K-State opening 1-3 and narrowly escaping FCS North Dakota in their lone early victory. Losses to the Army and other non-conference opponents added pressure. However, the Wildcats have since shown improvement in Big 12 play.
Currently 3-3 in the conference, Kansas State has earned wins over UCF, TCU, and in-state rival Kansas, showing flashes of the grit and discipline that head coach Chris Klieman’s teams are known for.
The Wildcats’ most recent outing, however, was a tough 43–20 loss to Texas Tech. Fortunately, the team now heads into a much-needed bye week before their trip to Stillwater, giving players and coaches time to rest, reset, and refine their game plan.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has endured one of its toughest seasons in recent memory. The Cowboys enter Week 12 with a 1-8 record and are still searching for their first Big 12 victory of the year.
After their trip to Stillwater, Kansas State will return home for Senior Day on Saturday, November 29, to face Colorado in their final regular-season matchup. Tickets for that home finale are available through SI Tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.
A win on the road would mark a historic sweep over Oklahoma State. It will also give the Wildcats a big momentum heading into their final two games.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.