Kansas State Might Faces Rival Kansas Without Star RB Dylan Edwards
Kansas State’s backfield could be without one of its most explosive weapons this weekend. Head coach Chris Klieman revealed something about running back Dylan Edwards. He mentioned that the athlete "probably" will miss Saturday’s highly anticipated Sunflower Showdown. It will happen against Kansas due to injury. And that issue cast doubt on the junior’s availability for one of the Wildcats’ biggest games of the season.
Edwards Expected to Sit Out Against Kansas
Edwards’ health has been a recurring issue this fall, and Klieman’s latest update suggests the Wildcats may have to prepare for life without their top running back once again. "We’re going with the assumption that he probably wouldn’t play," Klieman said during Monday’s press conference. "If he does, it’s a bonus to us."
Edwards is a Derby native and has battled nagging injuries all season. He has only been fully healthy for one game, Kansas State’s 34-20 win over UCF. It's also when he exploded for 166 rushing yards and a touchdown. That performance gave a glimpse of his game-changing speed and ability to take over on the ground. However, since then, he’s struggled to stay on the field.
He has seen limited action in matchups against Iowa State, Arizona, and Baylor and has been sidelined entirely for games against North Dakota, Army, and TCU. Two weeks ago, Edwards was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot. Furthermore, confirming his ongoing recovery process.
Joe Jackson Ready to Lead the Way
If Edwards is unable to go, sophomore running back Joe Jackson will once again handle the bulk of the workload. Jackson has stepped up impressively in recent weeks, emerging as a reliable playmaker in the absence of the team’s lead rusher. He recorded 100 all-purpose yards in a tight loss to Baylor. And it was followed up with a 110-yard rushing performance in the 41-28 win over TCU.
On the season, Jackson has totaled 313 rushing yards and one touchdown. Klieman credited Jackson’s consistency and also hinted at a shared backfield approach moving forward. "Joe is doing a good job," Klieman said. "DeVon Rice is doing a good job. Avery (Johnson, QB) has got to be able to carry the football a little bit. Blake Barnett has got to be able to carry the football a little. There are a lot of different things that go into it."
K-State also received tough news on the defensive side, as Klieman confirmed that defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi has been ruled out for the season. Osunsanmi, who recorded 20 tackles and four sacks this year, was one of the Wildcats’ top pass rushers. His loss leaves a major void for a defense preparing to face a dynamic Kansas offense.
Remaining Schedule
October 25 @Kansas
November 1 Texas Tech
November 8 Open Date
November 15 @Oklahoma State
November 22 @Utah
November 29 Colorado
