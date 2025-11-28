Three reasons why Kansas State will win; three reasons why Kansas State will lose vs. Colorado
Kansas State has one final chance to become bowl eligible. That’s Saturday against visiting Colorado.
The Wildcats have tremendous motivation to defeat Colorado and become bowl eligible. K-State has never won three straight bowl games, something that could be in play with a win over the Buffaloes as a starting point.
Another goal: K-State hasn’t had four consecutive Big 12 seasons with a winning record since 2011 to 2014. A win over Colorado would improve the Wildcats’ conference record to 5-4.
“We’ve got to try and win for these seniors,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said at a news conference this week.
“I’ve been a part of it and have seen it where you don’t win your Senior Day game, and that’s a tough locker room.
“Been a part of it where you win that game, whether it’s the last game of the season or not, and that lasting effect for those kids to be on the field and come into the locker room where they’ve spent so much time with some euphoria of winning the game is something special.”
Last Saturday, 13th-ranked Utah outscored the Wildcats, 30-16 in the second half, and scored the final 16 points of the game in the final seven minutes to take the victory. Final score: Utah 51, Kansas State 47.
Kansas State is 5-6, 4-4 Big 12. Colorado is 3-8, 1-7. Kickoff is 11 a.m. CT. K-State is a 17.5-point favorite.
For every game, we will give you three reasons the Wildcats will win, and three reasons they won’t.
Why Kansas State will win
Making a statement
In a season gone sideways, the Wildcats have plenty to play for, as mentioned above. K-State started the season ranked 17th in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll. Ambitions ran high, with a possible Big 12 title game berth, a shot at the College Football Playoff.
That’s all gone, but K-State has plenty to play for, and before a big home crowd Saturday, the Wildcats will get the job done.
Joe Jackson and the running game
The sophomore running back was awesome against Utah. He rushed for 293 yards, a school record, on 24 carries. He had touchdown runs of 66, 80 and 24 yards. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, and the Wildcats’ offensive line was named the Big 12’s offensive line of the week by the conference.
“It was next level,” Klieman said. “It was something that hadn’t been done to that group at Utah for a long, long time.”
Jackson broke the school record, by one yard, owned by Darren Sproles against Louisiana in 2004. Sproles is elite company.
The Wildcats rushed for a school-record 472 yards, the most by a Division I team in a losing effort since Army ran for 534 against North Texas in a 52-49 loss on Nov. 18, 2017.
One-score games
K-State is tied among Power 4 teams with seven one-score games. But the Wildcats have only won two of them. Last season, the Wildcats won 4-of-6 one-score games.
When these teams met last season at Boulder, K-State scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Avery Johnson to Jayce Brown with 2:14 to play. Then, the defense stopped the Buffaloes for a 31-28 victory.
K-State has fresh memories of last season’s thrilling victory. Those emotions, plus superior talent should carry the Wildcats to victory.
Why Colorado will win
Take something positive from the season
Colorado was 9-4 in 2024, as Deion Sanders hype overtook the nation. This year, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in the NFL, it’s back to reality for the Buffaloes. And a hard reality it is.
Colorado is coming off a 42-17 loss to defending Big 12 champion Arizona State.
The Buffaloes have lost 6-of-7 games, the only win over No. 22 Iowa State, 24-17. Iowa State has had a rough second half of its season but the Buffaloes’ win shows they still have the capacity to pull an upset.
Quarterback situation
Colorado will start Kaidon Salter, who was the starter at the beginning of the season. Julian Lewis started the last two games but he decided to take a redshirt.
Switching quarterbacks to one with less experience often is asking for trouble. In Salter, the Buffaloes have a seasoned hand at the position.
Salter has thrown for 1,242 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has completed 113-of-178 passes (63.1 percent). He provides a threat to run the ball, too. He is the Buffaloes’ second-leading rusher with 293 yards and has the most rushing touchdowns with five.
Deion Sanders
Sanders is known as a master motivator. It’s Colorado’s final game of a lost season. Deion will pull out every motivational tactic he has gathered over a two-sport career in the NFL and Major League Baseball.
Maybe the Buffaloes can keep the score close in the second half and come out blazing in the season half.
The winner: Kansas State should be too much for a struggling Colorado team. K-State 34, Colorado 17.
