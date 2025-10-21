Kstate

Kansas State vs. Kansas is not the Only In-State Rivarly Game for Week 9

The Wildcats and Jayhawks play one another in one of the oldest and most consistently played rivalries in all of college football, but they are not the only in-state rivalry game this weekend.

Ryan Kay

Fans watch a drone show following the game against Kansas.
Fans watch a drone show following the game against Kansas. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Here is a look at the four in-state rivalry games being played in college football for week nine play.

12:00 PM ET. Dix Stadium in Kent, OH. Saturday, Oct 25.

Rivalry Name/Trophy: Anniversary Award, which was given to the winner of this game beginning in 1985.
Distance between schools: 136 miles between the two universities.
Start of the rivalry: This in-state rivalry began in 1920 when Kent State first started its football program.
The last 5 years of this series: The Golden Eagles have won three of the last five times that they have played the Falcons.
The last 20 years of this series: Kent State has won nine times, and Bowling Green has been victorious 11 times over the past 20 times they have played one another.
Overall series leader: Bowling Green leads this series with a record of 64-24-6 all-time.
Current winning streak: The Falcons have a two-game winning streak in this series.
Game Prediction: Bowling Green 3,1 Kent State 17

Valley Children's Stadium in Fresno, CA. Saturday, Oct 25. 3:30 PM ET

Rivalry Name/Trophy: The Old Oil Can trophy is given to the winner of this game.
Distance between schools: 353 miles between the two universities.
Start of the rivalry: They began playing each other in 1923, when both were members of the Southern California Junior College Conference.
The last 5 games of this series: Fresno State has won three of the last five games they have played against San Diego State.
The last 20 games of this series: The Bulldogs have won 11, while the Aztecs have won nine times over the past 20 games these two football programs have played one another.
Overall series leader: San Diego State leads the overall series between these two California schools with an overall record of 31-27-4 against the Bulldogs all-time.
Current winning streak: The Aztecs are on a one-game winning streak.
Game Prediction: San Diego State 34, Fresno State 21

San Diego State vs. Fresno State
The Old Oil Can trophy which is awarded to the winner of the San Diego State Aztecs vs Fresno State Bulldogs game. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, M. Saturday, Oct 25. 7:30 PM ET NBC.

Rivalry Name/Trophy: The Paul Bunyan trophy is given to the winner of this game.
Distance between schools: 62 miles between the two universities.
Start of the rivalry: These two schools first played one another in football in 1898.
The last 15 games of this series: Michigan State has won eight of the last 15 contests against Michigan.
The previous 25 games of this series: The Wolverines have won 14 of the last 25 times they have faced off against the Spartans.
Overall series leader: Michigan leads the all-time series with a record of 74-38-5
Current winning streak: The Wolverines are on a three-game winning streak.
Game Prediction: Michigan 20, Michigan State 17

Michigan State vs. Michigan
Michigan State receiver holds the Paul Bunyan Trophy. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

12:00 PM ET. Saturday, Oct 25. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. TNT

Rivalry Name/Trophy: The Sunflower Showdown is the name of the rivalry between these two schools in the state of Kansas, and they compete for the Governor's Cup trophy, which is awarded to the winner of this game.
Distance between schools: 74 miles between the two stadiums of Kansas and Kansas State.
Start of the rivalry: They began playing each other in 1902 and have played against one another every year since 1911.
The last 5 games of this series: Kansas State has won the last five games they have played against Kansas.
The last 20 games of this series: The Wildcats have won 17 of the last 20 games in this in-state rivalry, while the Jayhawks have won only three times over the past 20 games these two football programs have played one another.
Overall series leader: Kansas leads the overall series between these two state of Kansas schools with an overall record of 64-53-45against Kansas State all-time.
Current winning streak: The Wildcats are on an impressive 16-game winning streak.
Game Prediction: Kansas State 41, Kansas 38

Kansas State vs. Kansas
Kansas State players react after defeating in the Sunflower Showdown. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
