Duke vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Key Player to Watch for Saturday, Dec. 6
One of this week’s biggest college basketball games will be between two teams that are a combined 17-0 so far this year. No. 4 Duke will visit No. 7 Michigan State as a 1.5-point underdog. The Blue Devils might be up against it again after barely squeaking by No. 15 Florida in their last game.
The Gators could’ve attempted a game-winning shot to knock off the Blue Devils had they not turned the ball over in the final possession of a one-point game. Cameron Boozer powered Duke to a win with 29 points on a season-high 21 shots. It could be much more difficult to carry that kind of offensive workload against the Spartans, though.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Duke vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Duke: +1.5 (-128)
- Michigan State: -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline
- Duke: -110
- Michigan State: -110
Total
- 139.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Duke vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 6
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Breslin Center
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Duke: 9-0
- Kentucky: 8-0
Duke vs. Michigan State Player to Watch
Cameron Boozer: Boozer is leading Duke in just about every major statistical category. The freshman forward is averaging 27.3 points per game against ranked teams and has been just as dominant against elite teams as he has been against mid-major programs. He can continue to make his case as the best NBA prospect in college basketball in his first-ever matchup against a top-10 team.
Duke vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
This game could be a very physical one. The Blue Devils and Spartans excel at getting stops. Both teams boast their respective conference’s best scoring defense and have held opponents under 61.0 points per contest. That’s made the OVER difficult to hit in games featuring either team this year.
The UNDER is a combined 14-3 in Duke and Michigan State. The Spartans have been especially good at locking up when hosting, as the UNDER is 4-1 in their home games this season.
Tom Izzo will have some defensive schemes drawn up for Duke’s star freshman, and the Blue Devils’ other players haven’t shown enough consistency on offense.
Pick: Under 139.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
