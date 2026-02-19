Recruiting is in full swing, and recruits are beginning to set up official visits for the spring and summer, which means good news for the Kansas State Wildcats. In this Wildcat Recruiting Roundup, I caught up with Orlando (FL) Bishop Moore Catholic High School linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo and Melissa (TX) defensive lineman Brenham Cherne to discuss their offers from the Wildcats and more.



Giacamo SanFilippo

SanFilippo set up his official visit with Kansas State for the weekend of May 29-31. He received a scholarship offer from K-State on February 13 after speaking with linebackers coach Nick Toth. “Coach Toth Face Timed me and offered me after a long conversation. I like Coach Toth a lot; he is definitely a down-to-earth dude and one of the coaches that I enjoyed talking to the most throughout this recruiting process, “SanFilippo said. “He is going to play a role, as every position coach does, in my final decision.”

One thing, of the many, that SanFilippo is looking forward to when he gets to Manhattan is the opportunity to meet the entire Wildcats’ coaching staff. “Besides Coach Toth, I have also briefly conversed with Coach Svarczkopf (Recruiting Coordinator Greg Svarczkopf) and Coach Peterson (Defensive Coordinator Jordan Peterson). They have a great coaching staff, a very nice stadium, a cool college town, great players, and resources. I like everything K-State is about," San Filippo said. He also has offers from Illinois, Liberty, Rhode Island, Louisville, Buffalo, and Eastern Michigan. "My recruitment has going great, I see myself as one of the top guys in my class, so I believe I will earn more offers in the near future, but I am comfortable with my current board."

San Filippo played his junior season at Winter Park High School before he transferred to Bishop Moore in January. With the Wildcats, he recorded 57 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery, according to MaxPreps. He hopes to lead Bishop Moore to a state championship in 2026, after they fell in the state semifinals to the eventual champion Raines Vikings.

After his visit to Kansas State, SanFilippo will next head to Louisville for his official visit with the Cardinals. Those are the only two visits he currently has scheduled. However, he has been in contact with plenty of schools, but is keeping those close to the chest. “I am hearing from many schools right now, but I would say I have my list narrowed down. Right now, I am just working, lifting, and getting more explosive, so I can make some plays come Friday night.”

I believe the Wildcats are in a good spot with SanFlippo, as he likes the staff and has a good relationship with Toth. Depending on how his visit goes, Kansas State could become the school to beat.

Brenham Cherne

Cherne received his offer from Kansas State on February 14. The offer from the Wildcats was the latest offer for the 6-foot-3, 270-pound Cherne, who spoke to defensive tackles coach Jordan Dove. “Coach Dove is a super-friendly guy, and he made me feel very welcome. That conversation went great, as well as the prior conversations we’ve had. I think our relationship is only going to grow,” Cherne said.

The offer from the Wildcats was the first Power Four offer for him, and with the family he has living in Kansas, it was a special one for Cherne to pick up. “Receiving the K-State offer felt great, because it was my biggest one yet! It is also probably the most sentimental to me because of all the family I have up in Kansas.”

Cherne also has offers from UNLV, North Texas, Jacksonville State, and UTSA, which was his first. His recruitment has started to gain steam as well and will only intensify from here on out now that he has a Power Four offer. “My recruitment is going great! People are finally taking notice of the work I’ve put in, and I’m starting to get some traction.” His 2025 season is what has programs excited. Cherne finished with 71 tackles, 23 quarterback hurries, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks for the Cardinals, who went 11-3 and made it to the Texas Class 5A Division I state semifinals. For his effort, he was named the District 5-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year. “Individually, I had a good season, but I know I could do better, and I’m planning on having a much bigger season this year. As a team, the goal was to win a state championship, and simply put, we fell short. But with how much we were doubted and counted out, I couldn’t be prouder of all the guys taking us that far.”

The offseason has been going well for Cherne, as he has been putting in more work than ever before. He is also eager to begin taking visits, even though he is still working out those details. “Right now, I'm planning on taking two visits, but I’m still deciding what other ones I’ll be going to. The offseason is going great. I’ve been putting in even more work than I did last offseason, working twice a day, every day other than Sunday. I have a diet and workout schedule that I have been following and not missing a single day on them. I’ve got huge plans for my senior season.”

