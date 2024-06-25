Former K-State Assistant Brad Underwood Says Coleman Hawkins In A "Good Place" In Manhattan
No college basketball coach wants to lose an experienced, 6-foot-10 forward who enjoys the many facets of preparing to play basketball games.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, though, had nothing but good things to say about Coleman Hawkins transferring to Kansas State.
“I wanted him to go where he felt like he could be a major contributor,” Underwood said.
What probably helps ease the pain is the fact that Underwood played and coached at K-State. He knows Manhattan is a special place. No matter what he accomplishes in his coaching career, a part of him will always bleed a little purple.
“I know a lot of people there,” Underwood said. “The Wildcats are always close to the heart as a former player and coach there. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for them. They’re getting a really good player.”
Indeed. Last season, Coleman averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. He helped Illinois reach the Elite Eight. In his four seasons at Illinois, the Fighting Illini won 96 games and four Big 10 championships.
Coleman’s impact went beyond what he did on the basketball court. He did things away from the court that only a coach can appreciate.
“I’ve said it, Coleman is a savant when it comes to basketball,” Underwood said. “He’ll help them and help those players in terms of his knowledge, his understanding. His ability to manage scouting report is as good as anybody as I’ve had. He’s in a good place.”
The ability to read a scouting report will come in handy in the rugged Big 12, which will have several teams in the Top 10 all season long.
K-State basketball coach Jerome Tang sees some of the same things as Underwood when assessing Coleman’s intangibles.
“He obviously can score but he impacts winning in a variety of ways,” Tang said. “He is a terrific teammate who is very smart and only makes his teammates better. He plays with JOY and passion and has an engaging personality that I know our fans are going to love.”
