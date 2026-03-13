Kansas State Set to Hire Belmont’s Casey Alexander to Replace Jerome Tang

For its next men’s basketball coach, Kansas State is looking to the south.

The Wildcats are hiring Belmont’s Casey Alexander to replace fired coach Jerome Tang, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney on Thursday night.

Alexander, 53, has served as the Bruins’ boss since the 2020 season. He went 166–60 with Belmont, winning three regular-season conference titles and helping Belmont transition from the Ohio Valley to the Missouri Valley. The Chattanooga, Tenn., native has also previously coached Stetson and Lipscomb, making his only career NCAA tournament appearance in 2019 with the latter program. He won a conference tournament in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the season’s end.

Kansas State is starting from scratch after a miserable 2026 campaign that included Tang’s Feb. 15 firing, which followed his public denigration of the program’s players after a 91–62 home loss to Cincinnati four days prior. Tang had taken the Wildcats to the Elite Eight just three years prior. Ex-North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll stepped in as the program’s interim boss in the wake of Tang’s exit, leading the team to a 2–5 record.

Belmont went 26–6 this season, exiting the Missouri Valley tournament after a stunning 100–79 loss at the hands of an unheralded Drake team.

More College Basketball from Sports Illustrated