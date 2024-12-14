Former K-State Forward Ismael Massoud Encourages Grace Toward Coach Jerome Tang
Former Kansas State Ismael Massoud sat down with GoPowercat to catch up on the team's season thus far. He says fans criticizing Jerome Tang need to be more patient and wait for more of the season to play out before jumping to conclusions.
"My message to the fans who might have hit the panic button is that it's never over until the last buzzer goes off and there are no more games left," Massoud said. "College basketball has so much uncertainty, and anything can happen. To count a team out who hasn't played a third of the season would be premature. All it takes is a team to click and get hot at the right time."
Massoud played two seasons for the Wildcats, averaging 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. He was a part of the 2022-23 team that made the NCAA Tournament Regional Final.
KANSAS STATE LOSES WR KEAGON JOHNSON TO TRANSFER PORTAL
Kansas State loses another critical player to the transfer portal.
Star receiver Keagan Johnson entered Friday afternoon. He had 29 receptions for 359 yards and one touchdown last season.
"Thank you Kansas State and the community of Manhattan for the overwhelming support during my time as a Wildcat," Keagan tweeted. "I will forever cherish my time here, and I will keep these memories forever. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you God!"
