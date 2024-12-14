Former K-State Forward Shares Biggest Lesson He Learned From Coach Jerome Tang
Former Kansas State Wildcats forward Ismael Massoud shared some of Jerome Tang's strongest characteristics as a head coach.
"Coach Tang's greatest strength to me is his accountability level and demand for everyone to bring their best every single day," Massoud said to 247 Sports' GoPowercat. "He pushes you to work even harder than you might've already been working and that every day is a new opportunity to be the best version of yourself. That translates to coaching because, in a long college season filled with ups and downs with a lot of uncertainties, all you can do is control the controllables and take each day or game for what it is and make the most out of it."
MASSOUD SAYS K-STATE FANS SHOULDN'T GIVE UP ON THE SEASON YET
Massoud sat down with GoPowercat to catch up on the team's season thus far. He says fans criticizing Jerome Tang need to be more patient and wait for more of the season to play out before jumping to conclusions.
"My message to the fans who might have hit the panic button is that it's never over until the last buzzer goes off and there are no more games left," Massoud said. "College basketball has so much uncertainty, and anything can happen. To count a team out who hasn't played a third of the season would be premature. All it takes is a team to click and get hot at the right time."
Massoud played two seasons for the Wildcats, averaging 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. He was a part of the 2022-23 team that made the NCAA Tournament Regional Final.
