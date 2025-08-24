K-State Basketball Back To Drawing Board After NCAA Denies Waiver
Just when it seemed like Kansas State had filled out its roster for the season, Tyreek Smith's eligibility waiver was denied by the NCAA.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang voiced his frustrations about the process.
"We're disappointed for Tyreek with this ruling by the NCAA," Tang said in a release by K-State Athletics. "We wish they could've provided us better communication and transparency during this process and been more consistent with how the rules are applied, as this process left both Tyreek and our program in limbo."
Smith transferred to Kansas State in January from Memphis. He applied for a fifth year of eligibility and was left waiting until the NCAA made its ruling on Friday. The decision leaves Kansas State looking for its 15th player to complete its roster for the season. The Wildcats are pressed for time as they have an exhibition game against Missouri on Oct. 24.
While Friday was a tough day for the team, Tang still showed love for Smith.
"We want to thank Tyreek for his contributions to our program the past eight months," Tang said. "We wish him the best as he takes the next step in his basketball career. We are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2025-26 season."
The news comes after Kansas State made a splash by bringing in Dorin Buca, a 7-foot-1 center out of Italy. It was expected that Smith would help Buca hold down the paint this season, as the Wildcats don't have much depth at the center position. With Smith's roster spot now available, it will be interesting to see if Tang looks for a big man to bolster the position.
K-State QB Avery Johnson's Brother And Dad Release Joint Apology Statement
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson probably had a lot on his mind after a frustrating loss to Iowa State on Saturday.
To add insult to injury, his father, Mark, and brother, Anthony, were seen fighting after the game in a viral social media video. Mark and Anthony released a joint apology early Sunday.
Here's their statement via on3's Pete Nakos:
“We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland. Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions. We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies.”
