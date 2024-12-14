Former K-State Guard Mitch Richmond Was Honored At Boyd Anderson High School
NBA Hall of Famer and Kansas State guard Mitch Richmond was honored at Boyd Anderson High School.
"I was honored by my high school Boyd Anderson here in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida in a major way," Richmond said on Facebook. "Years ago they retired my jersey #33 but yesterday the official Mitch Richmond court was unveiled, I was inducted into the BA Hall Of Fame and the night ended with the Mitch Richmond Hall Of Fame Classic. I’m extremely grateful to be celebrated in the place where it all started Thank you to the school district, the principal Mr. Griffin and everyone on his staff!"
Richmond was an All-American at Kansas State in 1998 and a six-time All-Star in the NBA.
MASSOUD SAYS K-STATE FANS SHOULDN'T GIVE UP ON THE SEASON YET
Former Kansas State Ismael Massoud sat down with 247Sports to catch up on the team's season thus far. He says fans criticizing Jerome Tang need to be more patient and wait for more of the season to play out before jumping to conclusions.
"My message to the fans who might have hit the panic button is that it's never over until the last buzzer goes off and there are no more games left," Massoud said. "College basketball has so much uncertainty, and anything can happen. To count a team out who hasn't played a third of the season would be premature. All it takes is a team to click and get hot at the right time."
Massoud played two seasons for the Wildcats, averaging 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. He was a part of the 2022-23 team that made the NCAA Tournament Regional Final.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.