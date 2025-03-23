Former K-State's Coleman Hawkins Details Emotional Season-Ending Interview
Coleman Hawkins received much criticism for his season at Kansas State. Many attributed the Wildcats' disappointing season to his lucrative NIL deal and a lack of care.
That narrative changed after Hawkins' emotional season-ending interview after the Wildcats fell to Baylor earlier this month. The star forward was visibly distraught after admitting that outside criticism affected him, expressing sorrow for his former teammates who couldn't indulge in Tournament participation. Hawkins joined The Field of 68: After Dark podcast on Friday, displaying his selflessness and passion for the Wildcats after a rollercoaster season.
"At first, I wasn't even crying in the locker room," Hawkins said. "I was waiting for Coach to come in. Once he finished up his speech, I started looking around the locker room, and I see Brendan Hausen. Me and him have had conversations; all he's ever wanted to do was play in the NCAA Tournament. And I'm like, 'dang,' because he's crying and he's never experienced a Tournament. Then I look at Max Jones, who transferred from Cal State, and it's possibly his last year, and he's crying too."
Hawkins averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 steals last season. He recorded career highs in every statistical category besides scoring. However, he shot a career-low at the line, knocking down just 57.7 percent of his free throws. He dropped off in field goal percentage (40.1) and 3-pointing shooting (30.3) from his final season at Illinois and averaged a career-high in turnovers (2.9).
"I felt like I wasn't the best for them to get us in those situations and fight for adversity," Hawkins said. "That's why I kind of apologized, because I felt like if I was at my best and blocked out the noise and the hate, we'd be playing in the Tournament right now."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.