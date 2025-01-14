Former Kansas State Quarterback Skylar Thompson Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson Tuesday afternoon.
The former Kansas State Wildcat has mostly been a backup since being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round. Thompson threw for 7,124 yards with 42 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his six seasons with Kansas State. He is the only player in Wildcats history with 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career.
During his time in Miami, Thompson compiled 721 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He started in the 2023 Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, losing narrowly after going 18-of-45 for 220 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
He joins a Steelers team that is expected to bring back quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who both had decent production in 2024.
Still, the Steelers ended the season with five consecutive losses, including their Wild Card blowout defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. The rushing attack and strong defense couldn't hold up as the season progressed, getting outscored by 13.2 points/game in these losses.
FORMER K-STATE DEFENSIVE END WILL MAKE ANOTHER NFL POSTSEASON PERFORMANCE
Kansas State hosts the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round Saturday afternoon as they look to defend their title for the third consecutive season.
Among those savoring in the Chiefs' continued success is Former Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Anudike-Uzomah was twice named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year (2021, 2022) with 19.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, and eight forced fumbles through two seasons. Kansas State has boasted the award winner in three of the last four seasons, with Brendan Mott claiming the title in 2024.
