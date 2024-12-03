Former Kansas State Wildcats Coach Bill Snyder Mourns Loss Of Dana Dimel
Former Kansas State assistant coach Dana Dimel passed away Tuesday morning at age 62, his family announced.
Dimel served on the Wildcats' staff from 1987 to 1996 as an offensive coordinator, offensive linemen coach, and run game coordinator. He then returned as an offensive coordinator from 2009 to 2017, while also holding positions as the running backs and tight end coach. Dimel worked under former Wildcats coach Bill Snyder in both tenures.
"Obviously, we are very saddened by the passing of Dana," Snyder said to Kansas State Athletics. "He was a special friend and coaching companion. I admired his passion for helping his players and fellow coaches. He was a big part of the development of the Kansas State football program, and along with his wife Julie, very meaningful in the Manhattan community."
In addition to his time at Kansas State, Dimel also held positions at Wyoming, Houston, Arizona and University of Texas at El Paso. He most recently served as the senior offensive assistant at Illinois. Illinois coach Bret Bielema mourned Dimel's death after hearing the news.
"Today is a difficult day for college football and our Illini famILLy," Bielema said. "Dana was an exceptional person, husband, father, friend, and football coach. He affected the lives of countless coaches, players, and staff members for more than three decades in college football. His influence on our program was incredible to witness and be a part of. His infectious positive energy had a major impact on me, our players, and everyone in our building every day. He will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family."
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.