Kansas State Football Misses Out On 4-Star Offensive Lineman To SEC
The Kansas State Wildcats were on a recruiting roll by landing their last four recruits from Texas. The Wildcats hit a small bump in the road Monday afternoon as Midlothian's Noah Best announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Kansas State was in Best's finalists along with the Missouri Tigers, but both missed out on the 6-foot-4, 305-pound, four-star (247 Sports) lineman to their former Big 12 rival.
Best's strong connection with Oklahoma's offensive line coach, Bill Bedenbaugh, played a role in his commitment.
"What’s exciting about the Sooners is that Coach B (Bedenbaugh) shows me how much they want me and how great of a coach he is,” Best said to On3's Steve Wiltfong after a junior day visit in January. "To say that to me means a lot, and it definitely sways me in their direction. OU is very similar to a lot of schools, but what makes it stand out to me is the staff. Coach B makes OU feel special to me.”
Kansas State's class of 2026 ranks at No. 56 in the nation according to 247 Sports. K-State's Brian Lepak has put together a solid offensive line class ahead of his first season as the offensive line coach. The Wildcats have four offensive linemen committed.
Kansas State is still in the market for offensive linemen to protect class of 2026 quarterback Miles Teodecki. Vincent Johnson Jr. (committed to TCU) and Tripp Skewes both have visits scheduled in June.
More Kansas State News
Kansas State Won Offseason Thanks to Pair of Game-Changing Moments
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Enters Season With Huge Advantage Over Kansas
Latest Big 12 QB Projection Should Drive K-State's Avery Johnson