2027 Texas Running Back picks up offer from Kansas State
The Kansas State Wildcats extended a scholarship offer to 2027 North Richland Hills (Texas) Richland High School running back Jayshon Gibson on Friday. September 26. The offer was the latest for him and came after he spoke with Tight Ends coach Luke Wells. "I spoke with Coach Wells, and the conversation went well. He explained to me how I would fit their playing style with my versatility, and I think they have a great program. I have also talked to Coach Anderson (Running Back coach Brian Anderson) as well, and we are building a relationship, "Gibson said.
His recruitment
The recruiting process has been going well for him. With his recent offer from the Wildcats, he has now received a total of 15 offers. These include TCU, Texas State, Arkansas, Wyoming, Washington State, Minnesota, UTEP, Bryant, Texas Tech, SMU, Tulsa, Western Kentucky, and New Mexico.
The Horned Frogs were the first program to offer 5-10, 188-pound Gibson on June 15, 2024. Since then, his recruitment has been on the rise, with more schools reaching out to him. "My recruiting is going well, as I have been getting to know a lot of different programs and coaches."
Planning to be at the Wildcats and Bears game Saturday
Gibson plans on being in Waco this Saturday to watch the Wildcats (2-3 overall, 1-1 Big 12 Conference) and the Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1). K-State is one of the few schools that have been standing out the most in his recruitment recently, along with Texas Tech, TCU, Minnesota, and Arkansas.
However, the Bears have jumped into that conversation as well. "Baylor is one of the schools that I am currently hearing from, and I am supposed to be going down there this weekend for the game against Kansas State." Besides the Bears, the Arizona Wildcats and the San Diego State Aztecs are the other schools with which he has been in contact the most.
Richland Royals' season so far
The Royals have begun the season with a record of 4-1, including a 3-1 mark in District 3-5A. They achieved an incredible 51-21 victory over Birdville last week, highlighted by Gibson's outstanding performance of 28 carries for 187 yards and four touchdowns. Despite this impressive showing, he understands that there is still more work to be done. "The season is going great, and we have been getting better as the weeks go on, which we need to do to make a run to the state championship. My goal is to rush for 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The Royals will seek their next district win on the road against the Keller Fossil Ridge Panthers (1-4, 0-3) this Friday night.