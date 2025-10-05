Reason Why PJ Haggerty Transferred from Memphis to Kansas State Basketball
All-American guard P.J. Haggerty has officially made his move to the Kansas State Wildcats. And he’s finally opening up about why he chose to leave Memphis. On Andy Katz’s podcast, Haggerty shared his thoughts on the transfer. Not only that he also talked about his long-standing connection with head coach Jerome Tang. He mentioned the high expectations he carries into the 2025–26 season.
P.J. Haggerty, Clear Fit for Winning
For Haggerty, the move to K-State was all about finding the right fit on and off the court. "It was about a fit and how they wanted to use me in a sense of winning," he explained. Haggerty praised Tang as “very steady” and noted, "He always lets his guards play."
That admiration dates back to Haggerty’s freshman year, when he observed Tang’s coaching style firsthand during Kansas State’s unexpected NCAA Tournament run. The relationship clearly played a major role in his decision, providing both trust and a clear vision for his role in the Wildcats’ system.
Before committing to Kansas State, Haggerty briefly explored professional options, testing the NBA Draft waters. After receiving feedback at the NBA Combine, he decided that returning to college was the best path for development.
"I just decided to come back and get better," he said. Tang’s consistent support throughout the process was pivotal. "Jerome Tang was recruiting me, and he was steady and was all in with me throughout the whole recruiting process. He has a lot of faith in me and just wanted to win and get me to the next level."
Ready to Lead at K-State
Naturally, Haggerty’s move sparked NIL speculation, with reports including Jeff Goodman’s that his deal was "in the neighborhood of $2.5 million." However, Haggerty emphasized that the potential financial gain was secondary to basketball fit and team success. "It was more about fit for me," he said. "I always say that the NIL is all good and is going to come with it regardless. But it was more about just a fit and how they wanted to use me in a sense of winning."
Haggerty brings an impressive resume to the Wildcats. After stops at TCU and Tulsa, he had a breakout season at Memphis, earning Second-Team All-American honors in 2024–2. Meanwhile, he averaged 21.7 points per game on 47.6% shooting. He was also named American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, showcasing his ability to lead and produce at a high level.
Joining a Kansas State roster with 10 newcomers out of 14 players, Haggerty is expected to immediately take charge of the backcourt. With the Big 12 looming as one of college basketball’s toughest conferences, the All-American guard is embracing the challenge. Haggerty’s focus is clear: contribute to winning, help Kansas State compete at the highest level, and continue developing for the next stage of his career.
The Wildcats now have their new leader in place, and with P.J. Haggerty on board, the 2025–26 season promises to be a thrilling ride for K-State fans.