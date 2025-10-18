The Wildcat Roundup: K-State Offers Two Three-Star Recruits and More

Had a great time @KStateFB got to see a great win! Thank you for all the hospitality!!@PapioLavistaFB @DanMcLa58054605 @CoachBrianLepak @coachstanard @CoachKli @coachliddle @WillFarrar_ @_CoachDonald @spedbraet @PrepRedzoneNE @NEBHSFB pic.twitter.com/xhznmG11ae