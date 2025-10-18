The Wildcat Roundup: K-State Offers Two Three-Star Recruits and More
The Kansas State Wildcats are on their bye week after their 41-28 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs last Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, improving their record to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference. They will now have two weeks before facing the Kansas Jayhawks (4-2, 2-2) in the Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence on Saturday, October 25.
Several Wildcats recruiting targets attended the game to see the team in action. I had the opportunity to catch up with a couple of them to hear their thoughts on the game. Additionally, I spoke with some of the latest recruits who have received offers from K-State. Check out the latest edition of The Wildcat Roundup.
Recruits at the game
Ke'Rion Green| 2027| Cornerback| 6'6" 270 lbs| Chapel Hill High School| Tyler, TX| Recruiting Ranking: not ranked|
Green received an offer from the Wildcats on September 7 after speaking with cornerbacks coach Van Malone. "I was pumped when K-State offered. I had been in contact with Coach Malone before the offer, so it felt great to receive it. Coach Malone and I have a great relationship, and we stay in contact every week, " Green said about receiving the offer from the Wildcats.
He was in Manhattan over the weekend for the TCU game. "I enjoyed the visit. The fans there are amazing, and I got to talk with some after the game, and they showed a lot of love to the recruits. I also got to see how the team comes together in the locker room after the win, and celebrated the individual accomplishments. I talked with Coach Twehous, Coach Malone, and Coach Braet while I was there."
In seven games for the Bulldogs this season, he has recorded 43 tackles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups. He also has an offer from Arkansas State.
Bryce Vigness| 2027| Interior offensive lineman| 6'4" 285 lbs| Papillion La Vista High School| Papillion, NE| Recruiting Ranking: not ranked|
Vigness, who has offers from Pittsburgh and South Dakota State, enjoyed his time in Manhattan on Saturday. "It was a great experience! Every coach had an emphasis on family and brotherhood, and the facilities and the town were so nice and clean. I love the size of Manhattan and how everyone in the town supports the Wildcats. My relationship with K-State is great, whether it's Coach Braet (Director of Scouting Taylor Braet) or Coach Donald (Director of Player Personnel and Assistant General Manager Dimitri Donald), I hear from someone almost every day. I got to talk to Coach Lepak (Offensive Line Coach Brian Lepak) for quite a while at the game, too. They do a great job of making you feel good and wanted, " Vigness said.
He has not yet received an offer from the Wildcats, but they are one of the programs actively recruiting him. "The recruiting process is going well, but it does go a little slower for interior guys like me. K-State is definitely near the top of my list. So they, along with Nebraska and Indiana, have recruited me the hardest."
Vigness has more visits planned and will also be visiting Missouri, Minnesota, and Indiana, with Vanderbilt being a possibility as well.
Recent K-State offers
David Folorunsho| 2027| Defensive lineman| 6'4" 280 lbs| St. Patrick High School| Chicago, IL| Recruiting Ranking: 247Sports Composite: 552 nationally- 60 DL- 19 IL|
Folorunsho, who is rated as a three-star prospect, picked up an offer from the Wildcats on September 25, after speaking with Director of Scouting Logan Twehous. "Coach Twehous wanted to get on the phone, and I had a great conversation with him and the coaches. It was a great experience receiving the offer and talking to them. I love what they are doing over there; it's definitely some big-time football, " Folorunsho said.
He also has offers from Iowa State, Miami (OH), Toledo, Cincinnati, Missouri, and Kansas.
Kordae Houston| 2026| Defensive lineman| 6'3" 280 lbs| South Oak Cliff High School| Dallas, TX| Recruiting Ranking: 247Sports Composite: 1095 Nationally- 123 DL- 151 TX| Rivals Industry Ranking: 1038 Nationally- 104 DL- 143 TX|
Houston is rated as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and On3/Rivals. He received his latest offer from the Wildcats on October 15, after speaking with defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt. "I was heading home from practice, and Coach Wyatt gave me a call. We had a great conversation about the Kansas State program and what they're all about. Hearing that offer come through was an incredible feeling. They have a really strong program, built a winning culture, and you can tell the coaches and players are all bought in. I respect how they develop their players and compete at a high-level year after year, " Houston said.
Houston committed to the Syracuse Orange on June 16, 2025. He also received offers from several other schools, including Nevada, North Texas, UNLV, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Louisiana Tech, Sacramento State, Miami (FL), Arizona State, Houston, Tulsa, San Diego State, Georgia Tech, Boise State, Texas State, Colorado State, Prairie View A&M, California, and Vanderbilt.