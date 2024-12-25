Here's The Biggest Challenge For Kansas State Against Rutgers' Offense
As Kansas State prepares for Rutgers in the Rate Bowl Thursday night, Wildcats coach Chris Klieman details the challenges in stopping their offense.
Klieman praised the Scarlet Knights' offensive game plan, specifically acknowledging running back Kyle Monangai (won't play) and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
"They're an offense that kind of mimics ours," Klieman said. "They wanna punch you in the mouth and run the football down the throat. They wanna utilize the play action, the shotgun, and the RPOs."
He says playing a similar offense can be an advantage with knowledge of their scheme, but they need to execute to properly match up.
AVERY JOHNSON ON BIGGEST REGRET SOPHOMORE SEASON
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson was asked about one thing he regretted this season Tuesday afternoon.
He simply said, "losing games." But more specifically, he referenced the Wildcats' blowout loss to BYU early in the season.
"I don't like to lose," Johnson said. "If I could have any of the losses back, it would probably be the BYU game. I feel like I failed my team as a leader that game; I didn't step up when I needed to and wasn't as vocal as I should've been. Obviously, my game translated that. I did some stuff that was just uncharacteristic of myself, trying to force and press things that normally I really don't do in situations like that."
Johnson went 15-of-28 for 130 yards and two interceptions against BYU, his worst performance of the year. His two picks gifted them 14 points and put the Wildcats in an early hole.
But even then, Johnson said he doesn't necessarily lament this performance because he used it as a learning moment for the rest of the season. He didn't have another multi-interception performance until Kansas State's loss to Houston in November.
"I wouldn't say I regretted it because I think that game was essential to my growth and only helped me," Johnson said.
