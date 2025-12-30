The 2025 Kansas state football season has officially come to a close, but before looking into the offseason, let’s take a look back at some of the bright spots from this season.

These are the 2025 Kansas State Wildcat football award winners, with a runner-up for each award.

Offensive Player of the year - Avery Johnson

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Runner Up: Joe Jackson

Johnson had another good season for the Wildcats, throwing for the 9th-most single-season passing touchdowns in school history and tying the Kansas State career passing touchdowns record of 48, previously held by Will Howard. Johnson accounted for 26 total touchdowns, 2,862 total yards, and lowered his interception total to 6. Johnson’s 2025 campaign was highlighted by a 4-touchdown performance in week 9, where he accounted for two touchdowns in the air and another two on the ground. Johnson has one year of eligibility remaining and appears to be returning to the Wildcats for the conclusion of his exciting college career.

Defensive Player of the Year - Desmond Purnell

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Desmond Purnell (32) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Runner Up: Austin Romaine

Purnell had an outstanding season for Kansas State, leading the team in tackles and making impact plays in key moments. Purnell was all over the field in his senior season, totaling 72 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and forcing three turnovers. Purnell's season was highlighted by a jaw-dropping performance in week 7, when he had five tackles, one sack, and two interceptions, including a pick-six. Purnell finished the season in the top 5 in tackles, sacks, pass deflections, and interceptions for the Wildcats, further cementing him as Kansas State's Defensive Player of the Year.

Offensive Freshman of the Year - DeVon Rice

Aug 30, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DeVon Rice (23) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Runner Up: Linkon Cure

Rice did the most with limited touches in his redshirt freshman season, showing great burst and vision. Rice totaled 94 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries while also accounting for 66 yards on three returns. Rice's freshman campaign was highlighted in week two, where he totaled seven rushes for 40 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 Kansas State victory over North Dakota. Rice ranked first among Kansas State freshmen in all-purpose yards and touchdowns, making him this season's Kansas State Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Defensive Freshman of the Year - Logan Bartley

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas State safety Logan Bartley (10) receives a flag for targeting during the second quarter of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Runner Up: Weston Polk

Bartley had a good start to his college career, logging snaps in every game and making an impact on defense and special teams. Bartley finished the season with a deflection and 21 tackles, including 12 solo tackles. Bartley proved reliable in run support and was a consistent tackler who improved each week. Bartley's biggest game came in week 5, when he led the team with five tackles in an effort to lead the Wildcats to a 34-20 win against UCF. Bartley led all Kansas State freshmen in downs played, tackles, and pass deflections, securing himself as this year's Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Breakout Player of the Year - Joe Jackson

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) runs during the fourth against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Runner Up: Zashon Rich

Jackson saw an increased role this season due to a Dylan Edwards injury and did not disappoint. Through 12 games, Jackson totaled 1,030 all-purpose yards, nine total touchdowns, and rushed for an average of 5.4 yards per carry. Jackson showed improvement throughout the season, accounting for 756 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns through the final six games of the 2025 season. Jackson showed his full potential in week 13, rushing for 293 yards and three touchdowns, setting the Kansas State single-game rushing yards record formerly held by Darren Sproles.

Best Team Performance - Kansas State's Sunflower Showdown Victory

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) catches a pass as Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Caleb Redd (25) makes the tackle during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Runner Up: Kansas State's Win Over TCU

Kansas State had its share of ups and downs this season, finishing 6-6 and ultimately opting out of a bowl game. The 2025 season was not without its share of bright spots, including a dominant 42-17 victory over in-state rival Kansas. This victory marked the 17th straight win over the Jayhawks, extending the longest win streak of either team in the series. The Wildcats' defense and special teams were too much for the Jayhawks to handle, forcing four turnovers, including a scoop-and-score on a dropped snap by the Kansas Punter. The offense also showed out as Jayce Brown had a season-best stat line of 160 receiving yards and hauled in a 78-yard touchdown. The combination of explosive plays and suffocating defense puts this performance in a class of its own compared to others this season.

