How Kansas State Fans Reacted To Thriller Over Arizona State Wednesday Night
It's amazing what can happen in the span of two weeks.
After losing to Baylor, Kansas State's season was all but over in the eyes of many fans. Fast-forward to Tuesday night, and they have won their fourth consecutive game after defeating Arizona State.
And fan optimism is at a new season-high.
Kansas State had many warning signs against the Sun Devils that symbolized mistakes of the past.
The 15-point deficit to open the game likely evoked anxiety about overcoming a slow start. Kansas State finally gained a sizable lead but slowly lost it in the final minutes. Another sloppy finish to a game, right?
Not this time. The Wildcats traded baskets in the waning moments and forced Arizona State's hand by fouling freshman Jayden Quaintance instead of giving up the go-ahead basket. David N'Guessan dished out the foul, capping off a star performance with 22 points on 72.7 percent shooting.
Unfortunately, though, Quaintance was criticized on social media for missing both free throws. The freshman forward also scored just three points on 1-of-7 field-goal shooting.
Max Jones, Brendan Hausen, and Coleman Hawkins had double-digit performances, collectively shooting 45 percent from 3-point range.
"My biggest overreaction in college basketball right now is that I think Kansas State can win the Big 12 tournament," one user tweeted. "Will they win the regular season? No. But they’ve been playing second to nobody. They look like the team that everyone thought they’d be at the beginning."
The Wildcats have its rematch with Kansas (16-6, 7-4 in Big 12) Saturday afternoon.
