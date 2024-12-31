How Kansas State Twitter Reacted To Monday's Victory Over Cincinnati
Many Kansas State fans were nearly ready to declare the season over entering Monday.
A victory against a top conference opponent can change a lot of minds. The Wildcats defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats to kick off their conference matchups. Instead of one-half performances, Kansas State played a full 40 minutes to clinch the three-point win.
Fans shared the feeling of urgency in what felt like a must-win for Kansas State.
The bitter taste of defeat for the past month was reciprocated by positive emotions after finally getting back in the win column.
Dug McDaniel had just his second start this season.
Let's just say it worked out pretty well for the transfer guard, who had 17 points on 54 percent shooting. McDaniel did have six turnovers, but his production kept K-State afloat all night offensively.
"Huge win for Kansas State," On3Sports' Derek Young tweeted. "40 minutes of inspired basketball. What we all have been asking for this season. DugMcDaniel, that's what they need from you (minus the turnovers)."
Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan combined for 33 points and 17 rebounds, providing the frontcourt production needed from the star players. C.J. Jones and Max Jones added a solid 17 points together to round out the scoring.
Kansas State must utilize this momentum and build a winning streak against their Big 12 foes.
They play TCU on Jan. 4 at 4:00 p.m.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.