How To Watch Kansas State-TCU, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Betting line: K-State (+3.5)
O/U: 141.5
Money Line: CIN -160, KSU +132
Game time: 4:00 pm, EST
Where: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX
TV: CBS (watch here)
VITALS: Kansas State is coming off their first victory after losing three in a row. Dug McDaniel had just his second start of the season, where he scored 17 on 53.8 percent shooting. Coleman Hawkins had his best performance as a Wildcat, logging 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals. They face a TCU squad looking for its first Big 12 victory after losing to Arizona Monday.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST
F Max Jones: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.1 AST
HORNED FROGS
G Noah Reynolds: 10.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST
G Vasean Allette: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST
F Trazarien White: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 STL
F David Punch: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 BLK
F Ernest Udeh Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST
QUOTABLE: “It makes us even more versatile,” Dug McDaniel said about Coleman Hawkins' presence in starting lineup. “When you have a 6’10” guy who can put the ball on the floor and make decisions. Nine times out of 10, their fours and fives are guarding him, and it’s harder for those guys to guard in the perimeter. He’s very versatile, and I feel like if we keep using him the right way, he can go very far.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.