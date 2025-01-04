Kstate

How To Watch Kansas State-TCU, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch

Kansas State looks to build on its strong conference start.

Jayden Armant

Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David N'Guessan (1) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Betting line: K-State (+3.5)

O/U: 141.5

Money Line: CIN -160, KSU +132

Game time: 4:00 pm, EST

Where: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: CBS (watch here)

VITALS: Kansas State is coming off their first victory after losing three in a row. Dug McDaniel had just his second start of the season, where he scored 17 on 53.8 percent shooting. Coleman Hawkins had his best performance as a Wildcat, logging 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals. They face a TCU squad looking for its first Big 12 victory after losing to Arizona Monday.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Brendan Hausen: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST

G Dug McDaniel: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST

F Max Jones: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST

F David N'Guessan: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST

F Coleman Hawkins: 10.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.1 AST

HORNED FROGS

G Noah Reynolds: 10.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST

G Vasean Allette: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST

F Trazarien White: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 STL

F David Punch: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 BLK

F Ernest Udeh Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST

QUOTABLE: “It makes us even more versatile,” Dug McDaniel said about Coleman Hawkins' presence in starting lineup. “When you have a 6’10” guy who can put the ball on the floor and make decisions. Nine times out of 10, their fours and fives are guarding him, and it’s harder for those guys to guard in the perimeter. He’s very versatile, and I feel like if we keep using him the right way, he can go very far.”

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

