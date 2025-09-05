Army vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Kansas State hasn’t looked the part of a Big 12 heavyweight yet, and Army’s style of play is exactly the kind that can make a favorite sweat.
The Wildcats barely escaped North Dakota a week after falling to Iowa State, raising questions about consistency on both sides of the ball.
Army comes in stung from an upset loss to Tarleton State, but its ground game still churned out nearly 300 rushing yards and will look to control tempo.
It’s a clash of pace and identity in Manhattan, with Army trying to turn this into a trench fight and Kansas State eager to finally find rhythm.
Army vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Army +17.5 (-122)
- Kansas State -17.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Army (+570)
- Kansas State (-850)
Total
- Over 46.5 (-118)
- Under 46.5 (-115)
Army vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Army Record: 0-1
- Kansas Record: 1-1
Army vs. Kansas State Key Player to Watch
Avery Johnson, Quarterback — Kansas State
I wouldn’t usually highlight a player from the side I’m betting against, but Johnson is the single biggest factor on the field. He has thrown for nearly 600 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions through two games, showing poise even when the Wildcats’ defense hasn’t held up its end. Johnson’s ability to extend plays with his legs makes him especially dangerous against an Army defense that thrives on limiting rushing lanes, so I’m interested to see what gives.
If Army forces long drives and keeps the clock moving, Johnson’s efficiency on third down will determine whether Kansas State pulls away or stays trapped in a grind. He also has a growing rapport with Jayce Brown, who caught 12 passes last week, giving Johnson a reliable outlet against zone coverage.
Army vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Army catching a couple scores and a field goal feels like too wide a margin for a Kansas State team that hasn’t covered against inferior opponents. The Wildcats have allowed double-digit explosive plays through the air already, and Army has quietly shown a knack for hitting chunk passes off play action despite its ground-heavy approach.
The Black Knights also remain disciplined defensively — their front was one of the best in FBS last year at limiting red-zone touchdowns — which should force K-State to settle for field goals more than expected. Kansas State may ultimately wear down the Black Knights late, but covering three scores requires efficiency that I’m not ready to trust this early. I’ll take the points for even money value.
Pick: Army +17.5 (+100 at FanDuel)
