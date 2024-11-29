Iowa State's Matt Campbell Reveals Biggest Fear Of Facing K-State QB Avery Johnson
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has the tough task of containing Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson Saturday.
During his weekly press conference, Campbell revealed his biggest fear of facing Johnson.
“He’s such a talented runner and a really talented football player in general,” Campbell said. “I think a little bit is you have to use your wisdom (stop him). We’ve played some really talented quarterbacks that can run.
The Wildcats are Cyclones are potentially playing for a spot in the Big 12 title game. Both teams need to win and help from around the conference to advance. Iowa State needs to find a way to stop Johnson to have any chance.
“His speed, his athleticism, his talent; those are hard," Campbell said. "We’re going to have to use our 12 and 13 opportunities that we’ve had so far to kind of navigate ourselves through the early part of the game.”
Johnson has ran for 484 yards and five touchdowns this season but had a breakout last week against the Cincinnati Bearcats. He finished with 72 yards on 10 carriers and one score.
"When he's healthy, we're really good on offense," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. " When you can pull the football, design runs or read runs and you have to expand the field and not shrink it, boy that opens up the run game with [running back DJ Giddens] quite a bit. Then all of a sudden it opens up some of the playaction shots."
