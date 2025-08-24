Kansas State QB Avery Johnson’s Family Members Sorry for Viral Fight After Loss
Kansas State walked away with more than just a bruised ego in its loss to rival Iowa State during Saturday's Big 12 showdown to open the 2025 college football season.
After the Wildcats' 24-21 defeat in the Aer Lingus Classic in Ireland, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson's dad Mark and brother Anthony were seen fighting in what became an aggressive and physical confrontation outside the stadium. Video on social media shows the two men tussling on the street before finally getting pulled off of each other; there were reportedly no arrests stemming from the brawl.
The morning after their now-viral fight, Johnson's dad and brother released a joint statement apologizing for their behavior.
"We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland. Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions," the statement read, per On3's Pete Nakos.
"We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies."
The postgame incident was an unfortunate way for Kansas State to kick off its season, marring Avery Johnson's solid performance that saw him throw for 273 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a touchdown. The Johnson family members have hopefully learned their lesson.