Jaw-Dropping Basketball Highlight Shows Athleticism Of K-State 5-Star Recruit
There are a lot of positive attributes to describe Kansas State tight end Linkon Cure.
Athleticism is one of them. Take a look at this video of Cure during one of his high school games:
This video was commented as a joke about K-State's two-game losing streak but displays Cure's multi-faceted skill set. The Goodland product played basketball and football, and ran track.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman has already raved about the five-star recruit, believing he can be one of the best tight ends in the country.
"He can be a flex guy, he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively, and we can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country—not in the state, but in the country—speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
Cure says he's satisfied with his decision amongst the flood of teams offering him.
"At the end, they kept recruiting me hard," Cure said about signing with Kansas State. "There was nothing but love for me. I love the fan base, the culture, the area, and it's close to home. I'm definitely happy with my decision."
Who knows? Maybe Cure can even suit up with Coleman Hawkins and help them get back in the win column.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.