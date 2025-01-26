Jerome Tang Details When Kansas State's Offense Is At Its Best
There was one glaring stat that showed why the Kansas State basketball team ended a six-game losing streak Saturday against West Virginia.
A quick glance of the box score showed the Wildcats had five players in double-figures. That was the difference in the 73-60 victory against the Mountaineers.
Coach Jerome Tang said the Wildcats are a different team when there is offensive scoring balance.
"That's what we want," Tang said. "That's what makes you hard to guard. That means we were sharing the ball."
Guard Dug McDaniel led the way with 15 points while big man David N'Guessan finished with 14. Max Jones had 12 points while Coleman Hawkins (11 points) and C.J. Jones (10) were also key contributors.
"That was huge," Tang said. "Every guy that played except one got a rebound. It wasn't just scoring. People were involved in what we were doing."
TANG APPRECIATES THE FANS
Tang had been under fire during the losing streak, taking criticism from fans the past few weeks. The win should calm the fan base at the time being. The Wildcats (8-11 overall and 2-6) need a lot of work to improve their resume if they want an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Tang was thankful for the strong fan turnout.
"So thankful to the students, man," Tang said. "I walked out and I saw them, my joy tank was full seeing them. They really provided great energy for us and allowed us to get off to a great start."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
