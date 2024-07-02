K-State Freshman David Castillo Has Already Earned Trust Of Basketball Coach Jerome Tang
Even with high-profile transfers like forward Coleman Hawkins, center Ugonna Onyenso and guard Dug McDaniel joining Kansas State basketball program, there are still plenty eyes on incoming freshman guard David Castillo.
A five-star combo guard like Castillo will generate that level of attention. Standing at 6-foot-1, he is ranked as the nation's No. 45 recruit and No. 7 combo guard by 247Sports.
Brandon Jenkins, a basketball analysts for 247Sports, said this about Castillo during the recruiting process.
"He is a skilled three-level scorer who can thrive at both guard positions due to his ability to handle and shoot the basketball,” Jenkins said. “During his high school career, he has shown a level of moxie and confidence while being calm, cool, and collected during high level situations. He plays with a lot of poise and can create offense for himself when a play breaks down.”
The poise part is something K-State coach Jerome Tang has already noticed even though Castillo is still months from playing his first game.
“David’s maturity and approach is different,” Tang said Friday. “You would not know that he's a freshman. I don’t want to put any more pressure on a young fella, but I just walk out of the gym all the time and try to think of ways I’m not going to start him.”
Already, Tang is saying if a game is on the line, he has much trust with the ball in Castillo’s hands as he does with anyone else on the team.
“What he's done very quickly is he's gained our trust as a staff,” Tang said. “Down one with 30 seconds to go and the crowd’s going crazy on the road and he’s going to be okay out on the floor. I can trust him out on the floor. He can make the right decision. I’m so impressed with him.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI.
