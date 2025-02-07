K-State Guard Dug McDaniel's Defense And Leadership Underrated Features Of His Game
There was a point where coach Jerome Tang was hesitant to start guard Dug McDaniel over David Castillo.
And for a while, his inklings looked like they may have been correct amidst six consecutive losses.
But over a month later, the Wildcats finally found their rhythm, and McDaniel became the catalyst for the four-game winning streak. He averages 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals over this span, but the impact even goes beyond that.
Wildcats coach Jerome Tang says McDaniel's defense and leadership have complemented his offensive impact.
"What I've loved about him recently is he's used that speed he has to impact the defensive end of the floor," Tang said ahead of Saturday's matchup against Kansas. "You're not only the point guard on offense, but you're also the point of attack on defense. He's really amped up his defensive game and become more vocal."
McDaniel still struggles with ball security and clock management, averaging 3.3 turnovers during the win streak. However, Tang is glad his errors don't hinder his competitiveness.
"The mistakes Dug makes are out of trying hard, and I can live with that," Tang said. "I think he feels free to make a mistake and keep playing, and that's part of our growth and our relationship together. He's competing, and it's not just when he has the ball in his hands. You watch him off the ball, and he's defeating screens and boxing out. He had eight rebounds the other night. He's competing, and even when he doesn't have the ball in his hands, it makes our team better."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.