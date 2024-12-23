Kstate

K-State O-Line Coach Conor Riley Welcomes Latest Transfer Portal Addition

Offensive lineman Amos Talalele signed with Kansas State Saturday night.

Friends and family watch as Eva Lye, Daniel Imburgia, Logan Bartley and Bradley Martino sign their letters of intent during a signing day ceremony at First Baptist Academy in Naples, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Lye will go to High Point University for golf; Imburgia will attend Franklin and Marshall College for football; Bartley will go to Kansas State University for football; and Martino will play football at the University of Minnesota.
Kansas State added another solid player right before the transfer portal closes.

The latest addition was USC lineman Amos Talalele, who signed with the Wildcats this past weekend. Offensive line coach Conor Riley embraced the new lineman, tweeting a Samoan term to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl All-Star.

FORMER KANSAS STATE MARKQUIS NOWELL TROLLS WICHITA STATE AFTER SATURDAY'S LOSS

The Kansas State Wildcats returned to Manhattan with a bitter taste in their mouths after a blowout loss to Wichita State.

Rio Grande guard Markquis Nowell was not a part of that lamentation. The former Kansas State guard trolled the Shockers, bringing up the school's track record against the AAC team.

"I’m pretty sure we beat y'all way more than y'all beat us," Nowell tweeted. "[By the way] I have never lost a game to Wichita State."

The Shockers' social media team even responded to Nowell, saying, "Yet we never shied away from the challenge."

To be fair, the Wildcats hadn't lost to Wichita State since 2001 before Saturday night, and Nowell contributed two of those victories. In fact, his first win over the Shockers was his first start at Kansas State, where he recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He was selected as an All-Big 12 and All-American the following season after averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

