K-State O-Line Coach Conor Riley Welcomes Latest Transfer Portal Addition
Kansas State added another solid player right before the transfer portal closes.
The latest addition was USC lineman Amos Talalele, who signed with the Wildcats this past weekend. Offensive line coach Conor Riley embraced the new lineman, tweeting a Samoan term to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl All-Star.
FORMER KANSAS STATE MARKQUIS NOWELL TROLLS WICHITA STATE AFTER SATURDAY'S LOSS
The Kansas State Wildcats returned to Manhattan with a bitter taste in their mouths after a blowout loss to Wichita State.
Rio Grande guard Markquis Nowell was not a part of that lamentation. The former Kansas State guard trolled the Shockers, bringing up the school's track record against the AAC team.
"I’m pretty sure we beat y'all way more than y'all beat us," Nowell tweeted. "[By the way] I have never lost a game to Wichita State."
The Shockers' social media team even responded to Nowell, saying, "Yet we never shied away from the challenge."
To be fair, the Wildcats hadn't lost to Wichita State since 2001 before Saturday night, and Nowell contributed two of those victories. In fact, his first win over the Shockers was his first start at Kansas State, where he recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He was selected as an All-Big 12 and All-American the following season after averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.
