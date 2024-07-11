K-State QB Avery Johnson Wants His Long Hair Featured In EA Sports College Football 25
It's clear Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson is taking a strong interest in the upcoming EA College Football 25 video game.
Many athletes treat their ratings on video games the same as preseason or postseason honors, but Johnson is focused on another aspect. One of his most recognizable features is his long hair, which, if absent from his in-game appearance, he shared will not stand long.
"I hope so," Johnson said in an interview with BYU Sports Nation. "If not, I promise you the day it drops, I'll have a tweet. We're going to have to get this fixed."
This is not the only instance of Johnson expressing issue with the video game, as he posted to social media following a ranking of the top 25 teams. The Wildcats did not make an appearance on the list, causing Johnson to post them on his Instagram story. He captioned it with three crying with laughter emojis. K-State is expected to begin the season with a Top 25 ranking in most polls but not on the video game.
Regardless of his appearance and the team's ranking, one attribute will undoubtedly shine in the game: never shying from making tough throws. That's not who he is. The reason he feels this way is simple: he believes he can complete the most difficult passes. Confidence is always king with Johnson. It's part of the reason the coaching staff is so comfortable with him under center as a true sophomore.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI