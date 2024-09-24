K-State's Big 12 Hopes See Drastic Drop In ESPN Week 4 Power Rankings
A powerless performance caused a power outage for Kansas State football program in the ESPN Week 4 power rankings.
The Wildcats dropped from 12th to 23rd because of a 38-9 loss at BYU Sept. 21 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. K-State is 3-1 overall.
This is what ESPN said about the Wildcats after the shockingly bad loss for a team expected to challenge for the Big 12 title.
“Kansas State's road trip to Provo for a late-night showdown with BYU looked like a trap game. That's how it looked on the field, too. K-State coach Chris Klieman didn't hesitate to say his team was embarrassed after a lopsided 38-9 loss that got out of control in rapid fashion.
“A 6-0 Wildcats lead turned into a 31-6 deficit in a matter of just seven minutes of game time, due to a calamity of errors and turnovers. K-State outgained its opponent 367-241, but failed to turn red zone trips into touchdowns.
“It was a rough reality check for a team that looked dominant last week against Arizona. The Wildcats have a lot to clean up with another tough Big 12 test up next against Oklahoma State.”
The offensive turnaround needs to start with sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson. He owned up to his performance and vows to do better.
If that happens, K-State will be in good shape when it faces Oklahoma State 11 a.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State running game is churning along just fine, racking up 228 yards, while limiting BYU to 98 yards rushing.
Leading the running attack was junior DJ Giddens, who rushed for 93 yards in 19 carries. Johnson, who threw two interceptions, excelled when running the ball, gaining 74 yards in 11 carries.
The game on Saturday is a classic gut check moment for the Wildcats.
“We're going to find out what we're made of,” Klieman said after the game. “We have to block out the outside noise of what the perception of us is now. We just have to focus on us. We have a chance to have a pretty good football team. We're going to find out what we're made of because we didn't play very well.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI
College Football Power Rankings: How did the top 25 look in Week 4? - ESPN