Kansas State Lands West Coast Wideout With Winning Pedigree For 2026 Class
Kansas State has added another offensive weapon to its 2026 recruiting class.
Maxwell Lovett, a 6-foot and 180-pound wide receiver from Englewood, Colo., announced his commitment to Kansas State on Wednesday. The three-star recruit chose the Wildcats over Oregon State, Boston College, Louisiana Tech, and Colorado State.
Lovett earned an offer after impressing coach Chris Klieman's coaching staff during the Kansas State offseason camp. After an official visit to Manhattan, he committed to the Wildcats upon returning home.
Last season Lovett had 39 receptions for 608 yards and seven touchdowns at Cherry Creek High School, Colorado's top program. He also helped lead the team to a state title.
K-State's 2026 Class Strengthened By Highly-Recruited Safety Commit
Kansas State is on a roll after adding another defensive recruit to its growing 2026 class.
Nick McClellan, a safety from St. Louis, Missouri, announced his commitment to Kansas State on Monday. As one of the more sought-after recruits, McClellan initially received an offer in May 2024. The Wildcats' consistent communication with him over the past year paid dividends.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety chose the Wildcats over 11 different programs, including Kansas, Iowa State, and Missouri. McClellan is ranked as the No. 14 recruit in Missouri and the No. 98 safety nationally, per 247sports.
McClellan is K-State's fourth commitment since Saturday, joining three-star defensive lineman Kingston Hall (Tahlequah, OK), three-star defensive back Garrick Dixon (O'Fallon, MO), and three-star wide receiver/defensive back Hannibal Carter Navies (Loganville, GA).
