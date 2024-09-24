K-State's Coleman Hawkins Healthy After Offseason Rehab
Before the season, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang likes to hold a boot camp for the players to get after it.
He calls it "Shark Week."
After this year's completion, Tang said he got a good idea of what to expect from Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins. He dealt with knee tendinitis issues last year before undergoing offseason surgery.
Tang liked what he saw
"He's done a really good job of rehabbing his knee and changing his body," Tang said. "He really knocked out `Shark Week."'
Hawkins entertained the idea of entering the NBA draft after completing his senior season at Illinois. After withdrawing, he became one of the most highly-coveted players in the transfer portal. He was eligible for an extra year because of the NCAA's Covid-19 waiver.
The Wildcats are excited about Hawkins joining a talented roster full of transfers that is expected to contend for the Big 12 title after missing last year's NCAA Tournament. He will bolster a frontcourt afteraveraging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Illinois last season. He had five points and four rebounds in the loss to eventual champion UConn in the Elite Eight.
"For a kid who spent six weeks in rehab and a slow build up to getting in shape, the way he responded to that challenge was super impressive," Tang said. "His basketball IQ is really going to help us."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
