Kansas State Men's Basketball vs. Missouri Set to Renew Storied Rivalry Under the SEC Spotlight
Kansas State men’s basketball is bringing back an old rivalry this Friday, October 24. It will be when the Wildcats hit the road to face Missouri in Columbia. The matchup at Mizzou Arena tips off at 9 p.m. CT and serves as K-State’s exhibition opener before the 2024–25 season officially begins. Meanwhile, it’s just an exhibition on paper. It also marks a symbolic renewal of one of college basketball’s longest-standing border battles, one that stretches back more than a century.
A Rivalry That Spans Generations
The Wildcats and Tigers share a deep history dating back to 1907. They have faced each other 237 times across numerous conferences. It includes the Missouri Valley, Big Six, Big Seven, Big Eight, and Big 12.
Kansas State leads the all-time series 75–21, a mark that reflects decades of classic showdowns and regional pride. The Wildcats have dominated at home, posting a 58–9 record overall and a 52–9 mark at Bramlage Coliseum. Meanwhile, they maintained a strong 10–7 record in Columbia.
Friday’s meeting will be the first time the programs face off in an exhibition setting and just the third time they’ve met since Missouri’s move to the SEC in 2012. The teams plan to rekindle the rivalry again in Manhattan before the 2026–27 regular season. They also ensured this matchup remains a fixture for fans who crave old-school Big 12 nostalgia.
Wildcats Ready for Exhibition Action
This will be Kansas State’s first of two exhibition games, and it’s a meaningful tune-up for a program aiming to return to national relevance after an up-and-down 2023–24 campaign. The Wildcats have previously dominated exhibition play, going 75–21 all-time, including a 58–9 record at home. K-State hasn’t lost an exhibition at Bramlage Coliseum in more than two decades, riding a 30-game home exhibition winning streak since 2003.
The last time Kansas State faced a Division I opponent in exhibition play was in 2017. It was when they defeated Missouri State 78–62 in a charity game for hurricane relief efforts. More recently, the Wildcats opened their 2024–25 preseason slate with a 70–56 win over Fort Hays State. It was led by Brendan Hausen’s 15 points and a dominant defensive showing.
K-State is coming off a 16–17 season that saw flashes of brilliance but inconsistency in Big 12 play. The Wildcats battled through streaky stretches, notching marquee wins over top-25 teams like Iowa State, Kansas, and West Virginia. Seniors Coleman Hawkins and David N’Guessan were both standouts, with Hawkins earning All-Big 12 Third Team honors and N’Guessan landing an honorable mention.
K-State will close out its exhibition schedule on October 31 at Bramlage Coliseum when it hosts Division II foe Newman at 7 p.m. CT.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.