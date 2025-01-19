K-State's Coleman Hawkins Remains All-In Despite Disappointing Start
Last May, Coleman Hawkins was preparing for life in the NBA.
He attended the combine in Chicago where he was considered a second-round pick or undrafted rookie free agent. Then Hawkins decided he wasn't ready to leave college.
He signed a huge NIL to play one more season at Kansas State that would take care of him fincancially while also providing another opportunity to compete for national title.
While the cash is there, Hawkins is struggling to reach the goal of winning. The Wildcats have lost eight of the last nine games, including five straight. Hawkins refuses to second-guess his decision but one thing is clear: he is going to give the team his all the remainder of the season.
"Coach talks all the time about fighting through adversity and manning up," Hawkins said. "It's my job to man up and persevere. I'm going to play out the season and try to win as many games I can for this program. That's where my mindset is."
The Wildcats are just 7-10 at this point of the season. On Saturday, they lost to rival Kansas after falling behind 14-0 at the start. The Wildcats fought in the second half to keep it respectable, which gives reason to think they can turn it around.
"I feel like we're right there to shocking a lot of people," Hawkins said. "I think very soon we're going to start winning basketball games ... I'm playing hard regardless."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
