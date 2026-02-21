Magic vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 21
The Phoenix Suns are looking to bounce back from a blowout loss in San Antonio when they host the Orlando Magic on Saturday evening.
The Suns have now lost two straight games and four of their last five, falling to 32-24 on the season.
On the flip side, the Magic got a blowout win in Sacramento on Thursday night for the fourth win in their last five games, bringing them up to 29-25 on the season.
The Magic won both meetings last season, covering as -4.5 and -2 favorites in 10- and 5-point victories.
The oddsmakers have the Suns as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday evening.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Saturday evening’s NBA matchup.
Magic vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Magic +2.5 (-115)
- Suns -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Magic: +110
- Suns: -130
Total
- 220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 21
- Time: 5:00 p.m.
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN FL, KTVK, KPHE
- Magic record: 29-25
- Suns record: 32-24
Magic vs. Suns Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Colin Castleton – out
- Alex Morales – out
- Jalen Suggs – questionable
- Franz Wagner – out
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – questionable
- Cole Anthony – out
- Devin Booker – out
- Haywood Highsmith – out
Magic vs. Suns Player to Watch
Dillon Brooks, Small Forward, Phoenix Suns
Dillon Brooks has a chance to step up for the Suns with Devin Booker out. He’s second on the team with 21.2 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league. He’s coming off two straight 23-point efforts before the break, and missed the last game due to a suspension.
Look for Phoenix to follow Brooks’ lead at home against the Magic.
Magic vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
I’m looking to the UNDER in this game, especially with Booker out. I was already leaning that way, and now the home favorites will be without their leading scorer.
The Suns already trend to the UNDER, going 34-22 overall and 18-10 at home, with Orlando at an even 27-27 to the UNDER.
Both of these teams went UNDER the total on Thursday night, so it could just take some time for them to find their shooting touch after the break.
Pick: UNDER 220.5 (-110)
