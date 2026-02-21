Magic vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 21

The Phoenix Suns are looking to bounce back from a blowout loss in San Antonio when they host the Orlando Magic on Saturday evening.

The Suns have now lost two straight games and four of their last five, falling to 32-24 on the season.

On the flip side, the Magic got a blowout win in Sacramento on Thursday night for the fourth win in their last five games, bringing them up to 29-25 on the season.

The Magic won both meetings last season, covering as -4.5 and -2 favorites in 10- and 5-point victories.

The oddsmakers have the Suns as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday evening.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Saturday evening’s NBA matchup.

Magic vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +2.5 (-115)

Suns -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Magic: +110

Suns: -130

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Magic vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN FL, KTVK, KPHE

Magic record: 29-25

Suns record: 32-24

Magic vs. Suns Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Colin Castleton – out

Alex Morales – out

Jalen Suggs – questionable

Franz Wagner – out

Suns Injury Report

Grayson Allen – questionable

Cole Anthony – out

Devin Booker – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Magic vs. Suns Player to Watch

Dillon Brooks, Small Forward, Phoenix Suns

Dillon Brooks has a chance to step up for the Suns with Devin Booker out. He’s second on the team with 21.2 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league. He’s coming off two straight 23-point efforts before the break, and missed the last game due to a suspension.

Look for Phoenix to follow Brooks’ lead at home against the Magic.

Magic vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

I’m looking to the UNDER in this game, especially with Booker out. I was already leaning that way, and now the home favorites will be without their leading scorer.

The Suns already trend to the UNDER, going 34-22 overall and 18-10 at home, with Orlando at an even 27-27 to the UNDER.

Both of these teams went UNDER the total on Thursday night, so it could just take some time for them to find their shooting touch after the break.

Pick: UNDER 220.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.