K-State's David N'Guessan and Ques Glover Make 2023 NABC Honors Court For Academic Excellence
College coaches often talk about the importance of academics in their program, especially to parents of recruits. It is always nice to have proof that those are not empty words.
Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang got that proof Monday afternoon when David N’Guessan and Ques Glover were selected to the 2023-24 National Association of Basketball Coaches Association (NABC) Honors Court.
The NABC Honors Court is bestowed upon juniors, seniors and/or graduate students who post a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher in a given academic year.
It marks the second consecutive year that N’Guessan has earned the honor. He was recently named to the 2024 Winter Academic All-Big 12 First Team. Glover won the accolade for the first time in his career.
During the 2023-24 school year, N’Guessan averaged 7.8 points per game while maintaining a high, grade point average.
Unfortunately for Glover, who transferred in April, he was unable to play because of an injury. But Glover didn’t allow that adversity to carry into the classroom.
When so much is demanded from Division I athletes, it takes a team to make sure they are not forgetting about their academic duties.
In addition to Tang and Chief of Staff Marco Borne, several individuals play a pivotal role in support of the team’s academic excellence, including Senior Associate AD Kristin Waller and her staff in the Evans Student-Athlete Success Program, including academic counselor Jamie Cherry, and Assistant AD Andrė Bean and his staff in the Evans Competitive Advantage Program.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI