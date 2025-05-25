K-State's Matthew Driscoll Has Bold Perspective On Age-Old Sentiment
New Kansas State associate head coach Matthew Driscoll hit the ground running in his opening press conference this Friday.
Like his new head coach Jerome Tang, he dropped some quote-worthy anecdotes in his first interview in Manhattan, KS. He disputed the classic "comparison is the thief of joy" phrase, using his North Florida experience as the backbone to his bold statement.
“Some people say comparison is the thief of joy, which I don’t agree with. I think envy and jealousy are," Driscoll said. "So when I looked at Belmont, who beat us in the Tournament in 2011, I said to myself, ‘Okay, what can we do at this level? Even though we got certain restrictions from an academic standpoint and whatnot at recruiting, what can we do?’ And I knew if we did what Belmont did, we could open the floor.”
The Ospreys were defeated by Belmont in the championship game that year, prompting Driscoll to emulate their team structure to succeed within his own program. Hopefully, he can help redirect the direction of the Wildcats' basketball team in 2025.
THREE-STAR TIGHT END LISTS K-STATE AS TOP DESTINATION
Kansas State has another 2026 class recruit to keep its eyes on.
Three-star Argyle High tight end Braden Bach has the Wildcats among his top three destinations, per 247Sports. Kansas State competes with their Big 12 rivals, as Branch also listed TCU and Kansas, as preferred destinations.
The Wildcats already boast dynamic weapons at the tight end position with five-star recruit Linkon Cure and veteran Garrett Oakley, who led the team in touchdown passes last season alongside wide receiver Jayce Brown.
