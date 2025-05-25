Kansas State Among Favorites To Grab Three-Star Tight End
Kansas State has another 2026 class recruit to keep its eyes on.
Three-star Argyle High tight end Braden Bach has the Wildcats among his top three destinations, per 247Sports. Kansas State competes with their Big 12 rivals, as Branch also listed TCU and Kansas, as preferred destinations.
The Wildcats already boast dynamic weapons at the tight end position with five-star recruit Linkon Cure and veteran Garrett Oakley, who led the team in touchdown passes last season alongside wide receiver Jayce Brown.
K-STATE FOOTBALL OFFERS VANDERGRIFT HIGH QUARTERBACK
Kansas State football just offered another two-sport athlete to their program Saturday afternoon.
The latest was Vandegrift High quarterback Miles Teodecki, who also plays outfielder for their baseball team.
"After a great conversation with Coach [Chris] Klieman and Matt Wells, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Kansas State football," Teodecki tweeted.
K-STATE FOOTBALL ISSUES OFFER TO HIGH SCHOOL LINEBACKER FROM OKLAHOMA
Kansas State football is still active in its recruiting this offseason.
Their latest offer was to Mustang High's Gabriel Osborne Jr., who plays basketball and football as a defensive back and return specialist.
"I am excited to announce that I have received an offer to play football at Kansas State University," Osborne tweeted Thursday. "I’d be honored to help carry on the proud tradition of elite defensive backs and return men."
Osborne also received an offer from Arizona State, the defending Big 12 champions.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
K-State Football Extends Another Offer To Two-Sport Quarterback
Dynamic Two-Sport Athlete Receives Offer From K-State Football
Matthew Driscoll Bringing Chaz Lanier's Confidence To Kansas State