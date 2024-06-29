K-State Schedule Preview, Oct. 12: Avery Johnson Vs. Shedeur Sanders (And Deion) On The Road
Laser focus on the play on the field and nothing else must be the theme for Kansas State football team for the sixth game of the season.
Against any other opponent that will be easy for the Wildcats. But in game No. 6, they will be tested. That’s because the Wildcats travel to Boulder and take on the Colorado Buffaloes led by coach Deion Sanders and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
And this game comes immediately after K-State’s bye week. So, for nearly two weeks, K-State players are going to hear about Colorado, Prime Time and his son.
Now, if both teams are in the Top 25, then national eyes will definitely turn to Folsom Field on Oct.12 in a game that has the makings of a primetime telecast.
The key to this matchup will be K-State’s strong defense slowing down Colorado’s offense. But
the hype, because it is easy, will be Sanders against K-State sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson.
K-State can’t afford to get caught up in any of it. This will be one of the toughest conference road games this season for the Wildcats.
Historically, Colorado gave K-State problems back when the Buffaloes played in the Big 12 and Big 8. K-State is 5-28 playing at Colorado and 20-45-1 overall.
The last meeting was 2010 and it was a shootout that K-State lost 44-36.
Given the attention this game will likely receive, if K-State wins and is undefeated at this point in the season, the Wildcats will be in the top 10.
No matter what happens, this should be one of the most entertaining and challenging games for the Wildcats this season.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
